Ari Lennox Hit with Water Bottle Onstage, Threatens to Give Fan a Beatdown

Ari Lennox don't play ... that much is crystal clear, because she stopped her show and threatened to knock out a fan in L.A. after she got belted with a water bottle while performing!!!

The D.C.-born singer, who's been signed to J. Cole's Dreamville Records since 2015, was onstage opening up for Rod Wave’s "Nostalgia" tour when the water bottle whizzed in her direction and struck her in the arm.

An enraged Ari immediately addressed the Kia Forum crowd in hopes of seeking out the bottle-throwing bozo and told them don’t be fooled by the glitz and glamour … she’s a “real ass bitch” and she’ll “f*** them up!!!”

Ari appeared to have scoped the fan out and was MORE than willing to rearrange their face ... but her bodyguard wisely escorted her from the stage before the violence could erupt.

No word if the fan got removed from the venue but troublemakers have been out of pocket all year -- just ask Drake. He actually caught the book thrown at him during his "It's All a Blur" tour, but other artists such as Bebe Rexha haven't been as lucky.