Taylor Swift Tells Argentina Audience Not to Throw Objects Onstage During Concert

Taylor Swift Don't Throw Crap Onstage!!!

11/13/2023 6:39 AM PT
GENTLE REMINDER

Taylor Swift is the latest performer to chastise audience members for throwing crap onstage during a show ... but her warning was sweetly laced.

The pop star was doing her thing Sunday night in Buenos Aires, when she stopped singing after fans began throwing "presents" at her.

That's the word Taylor used to describe the unwanted gifts -- although she made it clear it wasn't cool she still said she appreciated the gesture.

More to the point, she made it clear hurling objects freaks her out, and she explained why, and then ended with a gesture of love.

She's far from the first artist to have to deal with this -- in fact, stuff getting thrown onstage has been a thing all year for artists like Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Maluma and Drake.

Lucky for T-Swift, nothing made direct contact with her, so the fact she's getting in front of the roblem shows .

Taylor Swift Performs During 'The Eras Tour'
Considering how loyal the Swifties, we're guessing they'll follow her orders.

