9-Year-Old Boy Dodges Bullets During Fort Worth Drive-By Shooting

Play video content

A 9-year-old boy in Texas had to dodge bullets from the comfort of his own home -- which can be seen in distressing new footage ... and it's a miracle he made it out alive.

Check out this home surveillance video that was captured earlier this month in Fort Worth -- where a drive-by shooting occurred right outside ... sending 4 bullets flying into the apartment as the kid chills on his couch.

In a flash, his home is under fire ... and you can see the boy dive onto the armrest quickly before bolting to his mom's room. He had great instincts to get low and was able to avoid being hit.

As horrific as this was from the inside ... what was going on outside was just as bad.

Play video content

Six others were injured -- ranging in age from 3 to 19 ... with a toddler taking the hardest hit after being shot in the drive-by. Her 6-year-old brother was also hit ... but luckily, both survived and are recovering from their wounds.

The moment these other youths were shot at was also caught on camera, and it's terrifying.

As for the 9-year-old -- who was inches away from being a victim in this -- his response to the shooting was heartbreaking ... he told FOX4, "I was just glad that I didn’t get hit, but I felt bad for those kids who got hit. I felt terrorized in those moments."

Cops have got their hands on some exterior surveillance footage, and it appears to show someone firing shots from the back seat of a red Kia Soul.