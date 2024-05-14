'Love Is Blind' Star Clay Gravesande Dating OnlyFans Model Celina Powell

Play video content

Celina Powell's storied dating history just added another layer and another body ... 'cause she's hooking up with a recent "Love Is Blind" alum ... and they're looking real couple-y.

The OnlyFans model posted a video this week that shows her in bed with none other than Clay Gravesande -- who was just featured on the most recent season of the hit Netflix show ... and who was polarizing in his own right for a variety of reasons.

Now it looks like he's dating/banging Celina ... who, of course, is also controversial and has made quite a name for herself in the hip-hop space -- mostly in a not-so-flattering way.

CP has a rep for being a bit of a clout-chase/rap groupie ... and she's also famous for once claiming Offset impregnated her while he was with Cardi B ... something he flatly denied.

She's also been linked to other stars like Young Thug, Snoop Dogg and the late Aaron Carter -- but here, it looks like she's exclusively claiming Clay, going on to post other pics of the two of them cozying up and showing PDA. Like we said, they're definitely giving BF/GF vibes.

As you may know, 'LiB' fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths from Clay ditching his fiancée Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith at the end of Season 6 ... and many felt him linking with Powell confirmed their suspicions he was on the show for fame, not marriage.

It's interesting to point out that while Powell is bursting with public IG posts of their love, Clay hasn't posted anything of them -- in fact, it looks like he actually turned his comments off.