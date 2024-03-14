'Love Is Blind' Reunion Underwhelms, Leaves More Questions Than Answers

The "Love Is Blind" reunion left viewers scratching their heads ... as they were left with more questions than answers regarding the status of the Season 6 stars -- especially since a lot has unfolded since cameras stopped rolling, including for the reunion itself.

While Thursday's episode was certainly more successful than Season 4's live stream debacle last year ... the reunion danced around giving anyone any real closure -- especially after so much drama played out offscreen.

It's no secret that Netflix takes forever to release their reality shows -- banking it well in advance so they are never without content. Yet, this strategy has allowed for so much to get spoiled as a new season unfolds ... which is why people were left yearning here.

For example ... last night's reveal that Jessica Vestal would be joining "Perfect Match" season 2 was no surprise -- as TMZ had already obtained photos of the brunette beauty gettin' hot and heavy with "Too Hot to Handle" star Harry Jowsey -- from this past September. So, not really news.

Exes Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell claimed to be just friends at the reunion ... but we know that they reunited for a very friendly weekend in Florida just last week. So, again ... that was a bust too, 'cause it appears (in real life) they're actually together (again).

What's likely happening is that Netflix is trying to hold back any real updates for the new season of "Love Is Blind: After the Altar" ... but it doesn't make their relatively nothing-burger of a reunion any less frustrating. Anyway, here's what happened on the 'LiB' reunion.

Despite initially being a fan-favorite, Trevor Soa was later put on blast by fans after it was revealed he had a girlfriend while filming. His defense ... even though he told the other woman he loved her before and after filming ... they were never officially a couple.

He acknowledged he was "toxic" and that he needs therapy. Unfortunately for him, Nick Lachey booted him from the reunion.

Speaking of deception ... Jeramey Lutinski and Sarah Ann Bick confirmed they are officially a couple after riding off into the sunset on jet skis together. Remember, they linked up after leaving the pods -- when Jeramey was still engaged to Laura Dadisman.

The pair -- who announced they are living together, which BTW we already knew too -- once again denied hooking up during their off-camera meetup. Jeramey's ex-fiancée, Laura, said she had no interest in hearing their excuses ... slamming both of them as "disgusting."

Jeramey also addressed the rumors he had a fiancée just before the start of production. He confirmed that he had been engaged before, but denied calling off his engagement in order to join the show.

As for Jimmy/Chelsea ... their recent reunion wasn't the only reconciliation they had post-filming. While this wasn't shared on the reunion, a backstage interview showed Chelsea explaining how she and Jimmy tried to date for four days after calling off their engagement.

Chelsea said that "nothing really changed," prompting the two to stay friends ... at that time. Since this confession, though ... we've obviously seen them together anew, so who knows.

One highlight of the reunion was when Clay Gravesande attempted to reconcile with ex-fiancée Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith. He confessed that he let his insecurities get the better of him and shared that he started going to therapy.

Clay tried to shoot his shot with AD, who he called the love of his life ... but AD stayed coy about her current feelings. She did, however, confess that she gave former pod connection Matthew a chance by going on a couple of dates.

Happier moments ... Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham did not romantically reconnect after their breakup, yet confirmed that they speak every day as friends. Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés, the only ones to make it to the altar and say "I do" ... and are still happily married.

