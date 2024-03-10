'Love Is Blind' Exes Jimmy Presnell, Chelsea Blackwell Share PDA in Nightclub

Play video content TMZ.com

"Love Is Blind" costars Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell are back on as a couple -- or, at least they were this weekend, based on the video we got of them all over each other in a nightclub.

As fans of the Netflix dating show know, Chelsea and Jimmy ended the season with heartbreak and a lot of tears ... as they never even made it to the altar -- but Friday night in Hollywood, FL it looked like they were giving it another shot.

Folks at Daer Nightclub, inside the Hollywood Hard Rock Hotel, tell us they arrived together, and Jimmy had his arm around her most of the night. Their nightclub PDA marks the second sighting of the exes in South Florida.

As we reported, fans smelled something cooking when they noticed Chelsea and Jimmy had each posted images from the same table Thursday at JB's on the Beach in Deerfield Beach.

Even though they didn't post any pics of themselves, social media sleuths pieced it together when they both showed a bottle of Corona with matching backgrounds.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Chelsea -- who says people always say she looks like Megan Fox -- had mentioned she was heading to the Fort Lauderdale area for her best friend's wedding. She didn't say anything about Jimmy being there, but that could be because the "Love Is Blind" reunion isn't airing until this coming Wednesday.