'Love Is Blind' Exes Jimmy Presnell, Chelsea Blackwell Reunite in Florida

"Love Is Blind" stars Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell might not be over after all ... as the season 6 exes are having a surprise reunion down in Florida.

Spoiler alert here, in case ya haven't seen the finale yet!

So, those who did see it know Jimmy called things off with Chelsea, ending their engagement even before they got to the altar in the finale episode that dropped this week. However, they're stirring reconciliation buzz now after appearing to share a meal together Thursday while out and about in the Sunshine State.

Though they didn't post pictures of each other, they both shared images from JB's on the Beach in Deerfield Beach ... with a bottle of Corona providing a major clue.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea (AKA the Megan Fox girl) mentioned she was heading to the Fort Lauderdale area for her best friend's wedding. She later posted a pic of herself enjoying a meal at JB's, where she appeared to have a dinner companion who was enjoying a certain Mexican cerveza.

Fans flocked to Jimmy's social media -- where he uploaded an image from the same restaurant and, yes, he had ordered a Corona. But it took a TikTok video to officially confirm the reunion, as the upload showed Jimmy and Chelsea smiling and laughing while enjoying their meal.

The twosome happily snapped a photo with a fan, too -- so it's clear they are on friendly terms.

The supposed reconciliation would be a far happier ending than the pair had on 'LiB' ... which showed Jimmy canceling their nuptials after several explosive fights -- one of which was over his close friendship with a former lover.

Thankfully, fans are set to get all the relationship deets when the reunion episode premieres March 13 on Netflix.

And it's clear there is a lot to get caught up on ... remember, Jessica Vestal was recently spotted with castmate Johnny McIntyre days before she teased she was dating an unnamed costar.

That would be an absolute bombshell, though, as Johnny was the only guy to actually get married this season ... and it wasn't to Jessica!