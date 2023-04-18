'Love is Blind' Stars Say Netflix Live Stream Crash Due to Fan Overload

Play video content TMZ.com

Angry "Love Is Blind" fans looking for an explanation for the Netflix meltdown that sunk the live reunion, need to look in the mirror ... according to a few of the cast members themselves.

We ran into a handful of this season's contestants Monday at LAX and, of course, had to ask 'em about what the heck happened Sunday when Netflix's site started glitching out ... and most fans couldn't see the episode.

Here's what fan fave Paul Peden had to say about it ... according to him, it wasn't so much a lack-of-preparation on Netflix's part -- as many fans suspect -- but more so an abundance of eyeballs, which Netflix's servers apparently couldn't handle all at once.

Paul says the reunion did, in fact, go live in some places, and he thinks the streaming giant should definitely keep dabbling in live programming ... there's, obviously, a ton of interest.

For the record, most viewers couldn't see the episode until Monday afternoon.

Paul also talked to us about his drama-filled journey on the show. As fans know, he left Micah Lussier at the altar -- after she demanded he say "I do" first -- and he talks about how he feels about her last-second switcheroo.

Bottom line ... he says he does sorta consider Micah's move pretty damn villainous.

We also talked to a couple that stayed together post-taping -- Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi -- and they weighed in on the whole live stream fiasco as well.

They, too, attributed the hiccup to an overload of 'LIB' enthusiasts tuning in at once, and mostly see it as a good thing. We also asked them about a lot of other stuff -- like whether they thought Irina Solomonova was genuine in her apology. These 2 are already pros at plugging ... telling us over and over people just gotta watch for themselves.