'Love Is Blind' Shake Chatterjee Rips Show as Failed Experiment, Exploitative

"Love Is Blind" star Shake Chatterjee tells us he will NOT be on the 'After the Alter' episode ... blasting the reality show as a failed experiment seeking to exploit contestants.

Shake tells TMZ ... he's pissed at how he was portrayed on the hit Netflix reality dating series, and he told producers he wanted nothing to do with the franchise, despite being begged to come back for one last hurrah.

The experience clearly left a bad taste in Shake's mouth ... and he's ripping the hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, for not staying neutral in his case, questioning their motives and explaining why he passed on participating in the upcoming "Love Is Blind: After the Alter."

In "Love Is Blind," contestants date in pods, conversing through speakers while unable to see their date. In order to meet in person, two contestants must first get engaged.

Shake lets it all out ... telling us he sees the Netflix series as a "failed experiment" primed for a downfall. The guy says it's not how people should find love, and he practices what he preaches, because he met his girlfriend, Emily in real life. They now live together in Miami and are recording season 2 of the "Life is Blurry Podcast" together as co-hosts.

