'Love is Blind's Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati Out to Dinner and Hint at Dating

"Love Is Blind" stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati are being coy on whether they're dating, but there are plenty of breadcrumbs in this video suggesting that is indeed the case.

Deepti and Kyle hit up Craig's in WeHo Wednesday night, and our photog zeroed in and asked if they were dating. Check out Kyle's reaction, both visual and verbal. When someone asks 2 people if they're dating and they're not, would they really say "great question?"

And, as long as we're on the subject, our photog follows up with a question about the possibility of marriage in their future. Again, if they weren't dating, would they really say ... "We'll see," and "We'll consider it?"

The two have been spending lots of time together since the show wrapped ... as we reported, Kyle and Deepti hit the streets of Chicago at the beginning of March -- his hand on her back as they entered a restaurant. Again, a clue.

Kyle set up a photoshoot a few weeks later and brought Deepti along for the ride ... the photographer -- who hadn't seen "LIB" -- said they had real chemistry.

While their season ended with each getting engaged to other people, both called it off. Kyle confessed in the reunion episode his biggest regret was not proposing to Deepti.