'Love Is Blind' Stars Kyle Abrams, Deepti Vempati Do Photo Shoot Together

Together Once Again ... Snappin' Some Pics!!!

"Love Is Blind" stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati are spending time together once again ... posing in a joint photo shoot!

Portrait photographer Josh Beaton tells TMZ ... Kyle reached out to him online a few weeks back, wanting to do a shoot. Kyle followed up, asking if he could bring Deepti as well.

The photos -- taken earlier this week -- were meant to play off masculine stereotypes, putting Kyle in a dress with some earrings. Josh -- who hasn't seen "LIB" -- said Kyle and Deepti didn't do anything romantic, but there was real chemistry. They arrived together but took photos separately.

Of course, Kyle inviting Deepti further fuels relationship rumors ... as we reported, the two were walking the streets of Wicker Park in Chicago a few weeks ago, following their reunion episode.

Play video content 3/9/22 @awkvanmills

As they walked into a restaurant, Kyle briefly put his hand on her back ... it's not a lock, but it's a sign for sure.

While their season ended with each getting engaged to other people, both called off their weddings -- with Deepti taking a hard pass at the alter. The reunion episode revealed Kyle's biggest regret was not proposing to Deepti.