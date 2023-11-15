Rod Wave Concert Car Break-Ins Nowhere Near the 200 Reported

When Rod Wave's "Nostalgia" tour blitzed through D.C., some car thieves did too ... hitting the parking lot at Capital One Center -- but, shocker, social media's blown the crime spree way outta proportion.

The wild narrative spread after Rod's Monday night show that more than 200 cars had been burglarized, but the D.C. Police Department tells TMZ Hip Hop they've only fielded 4 reports of car break-ins, as of now.

More reports could be expected in the coming days but the initial whopping number of 200 is feeling more like the Goodyear blimp ... a whole lot of hot air!!!

They got me too. After the concert, I got back to my car and saw the damages. About 5-7 other cars on the same street I was on were destroyed also. 😔 pic.twitter.com/DTzhyRtRJL — 410’s Finest👑 (@410s_finestcap) November 13, 2023 @410s_finestcap

The fans whose cars did get hit suffered some serious damage -- the lowlifes smashed windows on all sides of the cars, and grabbed whatever they could scoop up in the least amount of time.

It's bad, for sure, but NOT 200 cars bad.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.