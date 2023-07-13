Latto Threatens to Beat Fan's Ass After Object Gets Thrown Onstage

Play video content

Latto's putting her fans on notice -- she's not to be played with when it comes to the trend of people throwing crap onstage, as someone found out during her Rolling Loud Germany set.

The unidentified flying object isn't visible in this video, but the "Big Energy" rapper definitely spotted something, then made direct eye contact with the offending fan ... and lyrically stated she's down to beat their ass if they try it again!!!

The fan attempted the stunt as Latto performed her fight-starting anthem "Put It On Da Floor," but the failed attack didn't disrupt her show ... she just performed angrily.

Artists have been subjected to devious fans in a post-pandemic trend of hurling phones and other items. Bebe Rexha might be the worst incident ... she was decked in the eye with a cell phone last month, but others -- including Harry Styles, most recently -- have been nailed too.

Like Latto, Adele also threatened bodily harm to concert miscreants ... although, she did it more jokingly.