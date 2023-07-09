Harry Styles Hit In The Face After Fan Threw Object at Vienna Concert

Harry Styles is the latest victim of an overzealous fan hurling something his way on stage ... because Harry got hit with some sort of flying object right in the middle of his set.

Harry was in Vienna for Love on Tour ... and as he walked along the stage an object hits him around his left eye. You see he's visibly in pain, putting his hands up to his face, and almost doubles over, but then pushes through the pain and keeps walking off-stage.

This is the latest in a string of dangerous incidents for singers. As you know, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone with such force, she had to stop the show and get stitches.

Kelsea Ballerina was recently been in the eye with a bracelet.

Drake didn't escape the trend ... he avoided injury by inches when a fan threw a cell phone in his direction.

