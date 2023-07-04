Adele Warns Fans, 'I'll F**king Kill You' If You Throw Things at Me During Vegas Show

'I'll F**king Kill You' If You Throw Crap at Me!!!

Adele has had it will everything from cellphones to ashes being hurled on stage at singers during their concerts, and she has threatened her fans with death if they follow suit!!!

The famed singer seems to have a new schtick .... stopping the concert to talk about stuff that's bubbling up in pop culture. The latest ... a spate of incidents that have actually caused injury.

Adele was in the middle of her Vegas residency at Caesar's when she dared the audience to toss any item in her direction.

She groused, "Throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them? I f**king dare you. I dare you throw something at me. I'll f**king kill you!"

Turnabout, however, seems to be fair play in Adele's world, because she fired off her t-shirt cannon into the crowd.

As you know, Bebe Rexha was badly hurt recently when a fan pitched a cell phone at her that landed smack on her face, cutting an area above her eye. She was forced to stop the show.

And someone bizarrely tossed a bag of her mom's ashes on stage during a Pink concert.

Adele has clearly had it with the trend, although to be fair, singers have kind of encouraged some of it by taking selfies with cellphones that have been thrown on stage.