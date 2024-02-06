Killer Mike Producer Says Arrest Can't Overshadow Grammy Wins

Play video content TMZ.com

Killer Mike's epic sweep of 3 categories is the Grammy headline that matters -- not his arrest -- at least, that's how one of the producers who helped him win those trophies will remember the weekend.

TMZ Hip Hop first obtained the video Sunday showing Mike surrounded by several security guards outside Crypto.com Arena -- and they ended up holding him until LAPD showed up to arrest Mike for battery.

Honorable C.N.O.T.E. tells us he spoke to KM moments after the run-in with a security guard, and he says Mike called it "the third best thing" that happened to him on Sunday -- in other words, the whole drama was already rain down the drain for Mike.

His self-titled album dominated this year's hip hop categories -- including Best Rap Album award, for which C.N.O.T.E. produced the track "Spaceship Views."

