Killer Mike Addresses Grammys Arrest, Confusion & Overzealous Guard

Killer Mike is clarifying what happened the Grammys that landed him in cuffs -- and he says it can all be chalked up to confusion ... and someone trying too hard to play police officer.

The rapper tells TMZ ... "As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing."

A source close to KM tells us he and his team ran into a little mishap while trying to enter the venue -- although it's unclear if they were re-entering, or coming in for the first time.

In any case, we're told there was considerable confusion about where to go and how to get in -- and as Mike and co. were trying to figure this out, they encountered a security guard who apparently started giving them a hard time ... with Mike choosing to keep it pushin'.

Namely, he blew past the guard ... and that seems to have resulted in them chasing him down after the fact -- something TMZ got video of in the immediate aftermath of this alleged incident. In the end, we know what happened ... Mike was detained and ultimately arrested.

Our sources tell us the whole situation was completely overblown and Mike's team is confident -- as is he -- that his name will be cleared when the facts are laid bare.

As we reported ... Mike is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after a citizen's arrest was conducted -- and whole thing kinda put a damper on his big Grammy wins. He's still happy about the accolades, for 'MICHAEL,' not to mention a successful surgery for his son.