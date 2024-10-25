Lil Durk Has Key to City Yanked After Murder-for-Hire Arrest

Lil Durk was just arrested in a murder conspiracy -- and one of the city keys he received last week has just been yanked before the new smell could whiff away!!!

The Chicago drill rap legend received the keys to Chicago villages Broadview and Bellwood on October 18 ... but Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson hit a U-turn on Friday.

She basically said her village can't afford to be seen doing business with whatever Durk's being accused of!!!

Mayor Thompson acknowledged U.S. law's innocent-until-proven-guilty practice, but basically turned her village's partnership agreement with Durk's youth org, Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, into toilet paper ... TERMINATED is the verbiage she used.

Both Thompson and Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey both faced backlash when they initially honored Durk ... many residents believed the Grammy winner was undeserving of the keys considering his past run-ins with the law.

Durk is expected to appear in court later today after being nabbed by the U.S. Marshals and booked into the Broward County Jail in Florida. Few details have been released so far. Thursday, feds announced the arrest of 5 men in connection to the August 2022 shooting in Los Angeles that killed Quando Rondo's cousin. The suspects are alleged members of Lil Durk's OTF.