Lil Durk Has Key to City Yanked After Murder-for-Hire Arrest
Lil Durk was just arrested in a murder conspiracy -- and one of the city keys he received last week has just been yanked before the new smell could whiff away!!!
The Chicago drill rap legend received the keys to Chicago villages Broadview and Bellwood on October 18 ... but Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson hit a U-turn on Friday.
She basically said her village can't afford to be seen doing business with whatever Durk's being accused of!!!
Mayor Thompson acknowledged U.S. law's innocent-until-proven-guilty practice, but basically turned her village's partnership agreement with Durk's youth org, Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, into toilet paper ... TERMINATED is the verbiage she used.
Both Thompson and Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey both faced backlash when they initially honored Durk ... many residents believed the Grammy winner was undeserving of the keys considering his past run-ins with the law.
The politicians defended Durk at the time and Thompson even read off the lyrics of his 2023 hit collab with J. Cole, "All My Life" -- a track that was supposed to signify Durk turning over a new leaf. Durk has also collaborated with Future, Justin Bieber, Morgan Wallen, Young Thug, Chris Brown and Drake, among others.
Durk is expected to appear in court later today after being nabbed by the U.S. Marshals and booked into the Broward County Jail in Florida. Few details have been released so far. Thursday, feds announced the arrest of 5 men in connection to the August 2022 shooting in Los Angeles that killed Quando Rondo's cousin. The suspects are alleged members of Lil Durk's OTF.
We reached out to Mayor Harvey to see if his office will follow suit!!!