Coachella Weekend's Neon Carnival Celeb-Filled Party Pictures

coachella Big names light up neon carnival!!! paris, wiz, lance

Published
Paris Hilton, Wiz Khalifa and Lance Bass are just some of the big names that stepped out to one of the desert's hottest parties during Coachella weekend.

Neon Carnival is no doubt THE place to be for people spending their weekend at the music festival. The highly-anticipated late-night party went down Saturday at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, CA.

Anderson Paak
Of course, the event draws big names every year with Anderson .Paak, Jhené Aiko, Rachel Zoe, Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey, and Karrueche Tran all being on hand this year.

Also on hand ... Too Short, Taryn Manning, Jordan Chiles, Casper Smart and Michelle Saules, Chase B, Colton Haynes, Sheck Wes, Chloe Veitch, Charly Jordan and Teala Dunn.

Teyana Taylor
In years past, upwards of 10,000 people showed up to the shindig put on by L.A. nightlife visionary Brent Bolthouse.

The highly coveted ticket of the weekend features classic carnival games, exhilarating amusement park rides including the iconic light-up Ferris wheel.

What a night to remember ... or perhaps not!!

