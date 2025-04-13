Firework Explodes Into Crowd During Green Day Set at Coachella

Play video content TikTok / @KROQ

Green Day's set at Coachella came to a terrifying end when a rogue firework shot off straight into a crowd of people, setting a palm tree on fire.

The group was finishing its set Saturday night at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA when a firework display went clearly wrong, and one of the explosions went off towards a crowd of people. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

A firework just exploded next to me and all my friends at Coachella. I can’t hear out of my right ear, multiple people hurt. That was fucking insane, I thought it was a terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/sCBhVuPJqu — 2 BLICKY RICKY (@banksfucks) April 13, 2025 @banksfucks

A video on TikTok shows a palm tree going up in flames but you see firefighters move in to quickly extinguish the flames. You hear event organizers repeatedly screaming, "Everybody out please."

One member of the audience took to X writing ... "A firework just exploded next to me and all my friends at Coachella. I can’t hear out of my right ear, multiple people hurt. That was f***ing insane, I thought it was a terrorist attack."