Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Firework Explodes Into Crowd During Green Day Set at Coachella

green day firework explodes into crowd during coachella

Published
041325_green_day_fire_kal
BLAZING IN THE DESERT
TikTok / @KROQ

Green Day's set at Coachella came to a terrifying end when a rogue firework shot off straight into a crowd of people, setting a palm tree on fire.

The group was finishing its set Saturday night at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA when a firework display went clearly wrong, and one of the explosions went off towards a crowd of people. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

A video on TikTok shows a palm tree going up in flames but you see firefighters move in to quickly extinguish the flames. You hear event organizers repeatedly screaming, "Everybody out please."

green-day-coachella-performance-getty-1
Getty

One member of the audience took to X writing ... "A firework just exploded next to me and all my friends at Coachella. I can’t hear out of my right ear, multiple people hurt. That was f***ing insane, I thought it was a terrorist attack."

Menendez Brothers Prison Interview INLINE-hulu

We've reached out to a rep for Green Day and the Coachella Music Festival ... so far, no word back.

related articles