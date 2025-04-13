California Man Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Coachella

A California man was arrested by cops over the weekend for threatening to bomb the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

Davis Darvish, a 40-year-old man from Santa Monica, CA, allegedly approached a security guard at a Southern California casino on Saturday and made the threat to bomb the popular music festival where hundreds of celebrities hang out and perform.

According to reports, cops caught up with Darvish about an hour after he made the initial threat and that's when the Cathedral City Police Department searched Darvish's car but thankfully no explosives, weapons, or bomb-making materials were found.

Darvish is being held on $1 million bail.