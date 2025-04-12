Weezer Plays Coachella Days After Bassist's Wife Was Arrested

Play video content TMZ.com

Scott Shriner and the rest of Weezer are living embodiments of the axiom "the show must go on" ... 'cause they performed at Coachella mere days after Shriner's wife was arrested.

The beloved rock band hopped up to perform at the popular music festival in Indio Saturday ... and, they played some of the hits -- belting out songs like "My Name is Jonas" and "Hash Pipe."

Watch the clip ... Shriner looks focused on the music -- shredding alongside Rivers Cuomo onstage, a significant achievement given the difficult position his wife is in.

We broke the story ... Shriner's wife Jillian Lauren was shot by cops and then arrested for attempted murder Tuesday. Officers allege she came out of her house with a gun while they were searching for three suspects who had fled on foot after a hit-and-run.

Cops claim she fired the weapon ... with Los Angeles Police Dept. Spokesperson Jennifer Forkish telling us TMZ "Our investigation revealed evidence such as a shell casing and video footage showing she repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm and that she fired her weapon at LAPD officers. She was subsequently booked for attempted murder of a peace officer."

Officers say they also told Lauren to drop the gun ... and, they say they shot her in the shoulder when she wouldn't. Lauren was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, then booked on the attempted murder charge.

Shriner couldn't comment on the police shooting ... but, did tell us Jillian is doing alright when we caught up with him Thursday.