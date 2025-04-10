Weezer Bassist's Wife Shot 'Ghost Adventures' Episode About Serial Killer

Weezer bass player Scott Shriner's wife is getting lots of attention for being shot by LAPD officers and getting booked for attempted murder ... but before she got famous for being shot by cops, she shot an episode for Zak Bagans' TV show.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Jillian Lauren Shriner filmed an episode of "Ghost Adventures" back in November at Zak's Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.

We're told the episode was all about serial killer Samuel Little ... Jillian's an expert on the guy because she once wrote a book about him.

Our sources say in the episode, Jillian shares a bunch of details about Samuel and her experiences spending years alongside him writing his biography ... including some graphic details and threats he allegedly made to her during interviews.

As we first reported ... Jillian was in possession of Samuel's ashes, and she turned them over to Zak back in September, so Bagans could display them in his museum.

In the 'GA' episode, we're told Jillian reveals that while she had Samuel's ashes in her home, she felt very dark and depressed ... and realized she needed to get them out of her house.

Our sources say Sam also made a portrait of Jillian that Zak has at his museum, alongside other portraits Sam made of his 93 confessed victims. Sam made drawings of each person he killed, so it's strange he also drew Jillian.

