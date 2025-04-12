Alabama Barker Wears Revealing Yellow Dress to Coachella

Alabama Barker heated up the desert with her Coachella outfit ... looking fire in a revealing yellow dress while hanging out with her dad, Travis Barker.

The up-and-coming rapper shared several pics of her look from Friday ... showing off her bod in the low-cut ensemble with the maroon silhouette of a woman on the left side of her chest.

Only small straps covered up parts of her back ... and, the dress ended high on her thighs, revealing some leg above the knee-high, dark brown boots.

Alabama -- glammed up in makeup -- makes a few pouty faces for the camera ... proving a modeling career is hers if she ever decides to go down that path.

Barker shared a pic with Travis, too ... who got the crowd jumping by joining legendary rap group Three 6 Mafia onstage during the festival's first day.

It's a cute father-daughter picture ... with Alabama and the blink-182 star throwing up peace signs -- and, Travis even adds his best "duck lips" to the snap.

Travis also got to hang with Machine Gun Kelly, who hopped up for a song with the group too ... his first spotting since Megan Fox gave birth to their child.