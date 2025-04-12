Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alabama Barker Wears Revealing Yellow Dress to Coachella

Published
alabama barker instagram sub 1
Instagram / @alabamaluellabarker

Alabama Barker heated up the desert with her Coachella outfit ... looking fire in a revealing yellow dress while hanging out with her dad, Travis Barker.

The up-and-coming rapper shared several pics of her look from Friday ... showing off her bod in the low-cut ensemble with the maroon silhouette of a woman on the left side of her chest.

alabama barker instagram sub 3
Instagram / @alabamaluellabarker

Only small straps covered up parts of her back ... and, the dress ended high on her thighs, revealing some leg above the knee-high, dark brown boots.

alabama barker instagram sub 2
Instagram / @alabamaluellabarker

Alabama -- glammed up in makeup -- makes a few pouty faces for the camera ... proving a modeling career is hers if she ever decides to go down that path.

alabama barker travis barker instagram sub 6
Instagram / @alabamaluellabarker

Barker shared a pic with Travis, too ... who got the crowd jumping by joining legendary rap group Three 6 Mafia onstage during the festival's first day.

It's a cute father-daughter picture ... with Alabama and the blink-182 star throwing up peace signs -- and, Travis even adds his best "duck lips" to the snap.

Travis also got to hang with Machine Gun Kelly, who hopped up for a song with the group too ... his first spotting since Megan Fox gave birth to their child.

While Travis and MGK certainly drew a lot of eyes ... we'd guess Alabama's outfit grabbed even more!

