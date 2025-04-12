Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Lock Lips During Coachella
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Brooklyn Ain't Sweating Romeo Feud … Sucks face with Wife Nicola
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz let the music take control at Coachella ... vibing with one another while artists took the stage -- and leaning in to suck a little face.
The two stars were spotted hanging out at the popular music festival in the desert on Friday ... and, they were spotted smooching up a storm -- leaving the rest of the crowd behind and enjoying their own private moment in public.
Beckham and Peltz are clearly very much in love ... putting on a united front in public -- support Brooklyn definitely needs now while he feuds with his little brother Romeo.
We broke the story ... Romeo and Brooklyn aren't speaking because of Romeo's girlfriend -- Kim Turnbull.
While Kim and Brooklyn were romantically linked a few years ago, we're told that's all water under the bridge ... but, the issue here is whether Kim is dating Romeo for the right reasons -- and, it seems Brooklyn isn't convinced.
Our sources say Brooklyn and Nicola won't even attend family functions where Kim's present -- even though Victoria and David Beckham trust Kim around Romeo.
Despite their fractured relationship, our sources insist Brooklyn isn't beefing with Romeo personally ... he just doesn't trust Kim's intentions.
But, while Romeo and Brooklyn aren't tight at the moment, it's clear Brooklyn and Nicola are ... and, they're enjoying every minute together out in the desert.