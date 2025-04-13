Coachella Day 2 Fest Goes Double or Nothing With VIP Parties and Music!

The California desert locked into the vibes of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and Hollywood made the most of all the hot parties and exclusive oasis events the fest had to offer!

The Kid Laroi wasted no time time popping the hood of his ripped physique during peak temps complete with a tiny straw cowboy hat ... Julia Fox laced into a flesh tone corset and futuristic sunglasses while posing with Charli XCX before her revered set on the Main Stage ... and Lance Bass kept it dad casual while hanging at the YouTube party.

Ariana Madix paired some low-waist jeans with a tiny tank and completed the look with a little touch of heavy metal chains while hanging with her new squeeze Daniel Wai!

The boho was running deep at the Revolve party where Christina Milian touched grass in a gauzy floor length dress and flashed a timeless peace sign while posing for a pic.

Other Revolve hotties spotted hanging out at the most coveted day-party in the desert were Susie Evans in a denim deal and a cowboy hat ... and TikTok babe Alix Earle kept it biker babe inspired with a leather jacket while sipping on a canned margarita.

There fest continued to bring all the best and newest artists to the stage while keeping those legacy acts you love front and center. As we first reported, Weezer honored their commitment and rocked after the bassist's wife was shot and arrested, Bernie Sanders was spotted on the Main Stage giving a speech before introducing Clairo ... and even the kids program Yo Gabba Gabba! surprised their fans when they brought out Weird Al Yankovich!