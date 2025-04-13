Coachella Hotties Flaunt Their Bodies By The Pool!

These Coachella cuties are keepin' it cool in the desert ... literally, coolin' off by the pool, and the steamy snaps you're about to dive into will make you drool 🤤!

There's rarely any downtime during the Coachella craziness, so while the music and performances are dialed down, the party turns up back at the crib. And stars like Nina Dobrev, Alix Earle and performer Lola Young have no shame posting picture-perfect pics hangin' poolside!

Alix was joined by a pack of hotties including Internet personality Kristin Konefal, her younger sister Ashtin Earle, Sally Carden, and beauty pro Patrick Ta.