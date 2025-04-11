Crochet at Coachella -- Guess the Knotty Lewks!

Yes, Coachella is about the good times and turnin' up for the tunes, but festival fashion also plays a key role ... loop by loop, these celebs are stitchin' their way through the desert in crochet, but can you guess who's who in these hot pics?

Hooked on crochet, babes like Olivia Culpo and Adelaine Morin are knot your average gals ... they're lettin' it all hang out, and see right through Avani Gregg and La Demi's cute crochet looks -- they're a hole in one!