Stella Hudgens Parades Curves In Revealing Blue Bikini
Stella Hudgens ... Check Out My Itsy-Bitsy Blue Bikini!
Published | Updated
Step aside Vanessa Hudgens ... 'cuz your lil' sis is bursting through with her bikini bod, and these hot shots are ones for the books!
The 29-year-old actress hit the balcony during sunset hour -- rockin' this itsy-bitsy blue bikini for a 'shoot -- and the Instagram likes are piling in!
While these Stella hot shots aren't from the Coachella Valley, both she and Vanessa love a good 'Chella moment ... If this is a tease from what's to come this weekend, then sign us up!