Alessandra Ambrosio Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 44th Birthday!

Alessandra Ambrosio has always been that girl -- smoking hot at every age -- and at 44, she’s proving she’s not just keeping up, she’s still setting the bar on fire.

We all know the birthday girl slays the catwalk, but it’s like she has zero days off -- her IG bikini pics are basically rivaling high-fashion campaigns.

Alessandra’s got years of practice under her belt, and she knows her angles -- plus, she’s a pro at catching that sunlight just right to make that bronze glow pop.

The Brazilian bombshell’s all about getting cheeky too -- flashing that bum, and of course, giving us the beach view to go with it.