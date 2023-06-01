Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lil Durk Rains Charity On Homeless Man Who Streams 'All My Life'

Lil Durk Supports Homeless Fan Playing His Vid ... Here's 30 Days Room & Board!!!

6/1/2023 9:21 AM PT
THE HOOK UP

Lil Durk is expected to pull in big numbers with his new "Already Healed" album, and he's taking time out to assist a fan who helped spread awareness of the music ... despite not having a proper roof to blast the tunes!!!

On Thursday, a video surfaced of Durk linking up with L.A. resident Pedro Ramirez, a homeless man who went viral on TikTok for playing Durk and J. Cole's "All My Life" video from inside his tent on a big-screen projector.

SIDEWALK SHOW

Durk thanked Pedro for pumping the music and blessed him with a hotel room for 30 days, a phone, a gift card, and some spending money for being an OTF loyalist.

Earlier in May, Pedro talked to FOX 11 news, and explained how he uses a personal generator to power his projector, and recharges at a nearby Metro station.

Pedro says he's been living on the streets for 2 years and chooses his tent setup over L.A.'s assisted living programs, which he claims treat people like prisoners.

"All My Life" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and still sits in the Top 10 at No. 7.  So, yeah ... Durk's got good reasons to thank Pedro!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later