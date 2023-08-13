Lil Durk Concert Derailed by False Report of Shooting

Lil Durk did not finish his show Saturday night, because cops descended on the venue after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Play video content

Durk was nearing the end of the concert at the United Center in Chicago Saturday night, when pandemonium erupted as the crowd ran for the exits.

Cops showed up with rifles, on the hunt for a shooter, but Chicago PD said it turned out to be a false alarm. Chicago is on high alert these days, where shootings have become tragically commonplace.

People are looting and stealing in the middle of an active shooting at Lil Durk’s concert pic.twitter.com/NLpwFXddNE — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 13, 2023 @nojumper

As the some of the concertgoers left the arena, they helped themselves to some merch ... whoever was working the merch stand apparent ran with the rest of the crowd.

Lil Durk posted about the show after and shouted out the fans who stole the merch.