Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lil Durk Concert Derailed by False Report of Shooting

Lil Durk False Report of Active Shooter Creates Chaos

8/13/2023 6:21 AM PT
lil durk
TMZ.com

Lil Durk did not finish his show Saturday night, because cops descended on the venue after receiving reports of an active shooter.

RUNNING FOR THEIR LIVES

Durk was nearing the end of the concert at the United Center in Chicago Saturday night, when pandemonium erupted as the crowd ran for the exits.

Cops showed up with rifles, on the hunt for a shooter, but Chicago PD said it turned out to be a false alarm. Chicago is on high alert these days, where shootings have become tragically commonplace.

As the some of the concertgoers left the arena, they helped themselves to some merch ... whoever was working the merch stand apparent ran with the rest of the crowd.

lil durk instagram story

Lil Durk posted about the show after and shouted out the fans who stole the merch.

There were no injuries reported and no arrests were made.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later