Lil Durk Cancels Slew Of Festival Appearances As Health Issues Continue

Lil Durk's health issues appear to run deeper than what his team has stated publicly ... as the rapper's now been forced to pull the plug on several tour dates as well as his appearance at Rolling Loud.

The Chicago rap star was scheduled to hit the stage Saturday right before Travis Scott's comeback performance ... but has to sit on the sidelines for now.

Durk's also set to hit the stage August 11-12 in Chicago for some homecoming dates ... but as it stands, the matter seems to be a day-by-day situation.

As we told you in the story we broke last week ... Durk claimed he fell victim to dehydration and checked himself into an Ohio hospital after becoming exhausted. Durk spent nearly a week getting treatment.

Durk's planned tour dates with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama for his "Sorry For The Drought" Tour, have also been canceled.