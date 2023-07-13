Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lil Durk In Recovery After Spending Week In Hospital with Dehyrdration, Exhaustion

Lil Durk Hospitalized For A Week With Severe Dehydration & Exhaustion

7/13/2023 2:47 PM PT
lil durk
TMZ.com

Lil Durk spent the past week in the hospital with severe dehydration and exhaustion, only to be released yesterday a source close to the situation tells TMZ Hip Hop.

We're told the Durk checked into the hospital on July 6, after falling ill in Ohio.

lil durk
Getty

He went to the hospital as a safety measure ... but doctors told him the matter was more serious than he and his team realized and quickly admitted him.

The sudden health scare forced Durk to miss a series of shows across Europe and yesterday's ESPY Awards, and we're told he's still not been cleared by physicians to return to work in any capacity.

Durk tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this. I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing."

Lil Durk Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Lil Durk Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

The Chicago rap star is expected to release the deluxe album of said "Almost Healed" soon but needs to slow down in order to activate that speedy recovery!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later