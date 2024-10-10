J. Cole Drops 'Port Antonio' on Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef, Mixed Reviews From Fans

J. Cole shocked the Internet late Wednesday night by breaking his silence on what became of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef after erasing his own diss track from history ... the motto is love, not war!!!

On the song "Port Antonio," J. Cole takes 5 minutes addressing his POV as Drake and Kendrick went at each other's throats on songs like "Push-Ups," "Meet The Grahams," "Family Matters" and "Not Like Us."

The North Carolina-bred rap star blasts hip hop's current social media, beef-driven state and explains cutting his Kendrick diss song "7 Minute Drill" from streaming services was his way of safekeeping the greater peace.

Cole raps, "I pulled the plug because I seen where that was about to go / They wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make they pockets grow / Wouldn't have lost the battle, dog, I would've lost a bro, I would've gained a foe, and all for what?"

He also extended the olive branch to Drake -- Cole appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's "We Still Don't Trust You" album not long after forfeiting the battle, and fans accused him of switching up on Drake after being his 'Big As The What?' tour co-star all year.

Cole sternly told the internet to kill the fake narratives ... "lines got crosses perhaps regrettably, my friends went to war I walked away with all their blood on me... Drake you'll always be my n****... you did a lot for me."

Drake appeared to like the post, meaning he either approves of the bars ... or could just be for archival purposes.

Many fans praised Cole for not feeding into negativity and his dazzling wordplay but he was largely trending on social media Thursday for being a Johnny-come-lately after the tensions died down!!!