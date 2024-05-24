J. Cole Lyrics On Cash Cobain Track Criticized On Social Media
J. Cole Trying Sexy Drill After K. Dot Battle ... Fans Think He's Shell-Shocked
J. Cole's 2nd guest appearance since apologizing and exiting his lyrical duel with Kendrick Lamar isn't striking the right chord with fans ... even though he's riding rap's hottest wave at the moment!!!
On Friday, Cash Cobain released his new "sexy drill" single, "Grippy" with a rare Cole feature on what's really just an updated version of CC's 2023 track "Dunk Contest."
Sources close to the song's production tell us Cole DM'd Cash to hop on the song, and the rest is now history.
Cole avoids all references to his abbreviated K. Dot beef with playful lyrics -- "I call her that 'cause it's grippy/She thinkin' it hip, she a hippie/And she thinkin' of lips, she gon' lick me" and "Believe it or not likе Ripley's/She said she was gay until I slayed/Now she's strictly dickly!"
What did Kendrick do to Cole 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/whSKhPV2O9— SiinWop (@siinwop) May 23, 2024 @siinwop
Fans didn't find it cool that Cole dumbed down his lyrics -- even if it was for the sexy drill cause., and gave him an earful on social media .. where the consensus is Kendrick is still in his head.
j cole can’t be normal about lgbt people to save his life https://t.co/INwd5OeB0U— deji (@arcadeji) May 24, 2024 @arcadeji
Cole also got flak for a line that appeared to be yet another dig at the LGBTQ community ... 2024 has been one backfire after another for the North Carolina rapper.
CC outlined criteria for the sexy drill movement to TMZ Hip Hop when the original version of his smash hit "Fisherrr" came out ... too bad the Cole collab isn't checking boxes for fans.