J. Cole Lyrics On Cash Cobain Track Criticized On Social Media

J. Cole's 2nd guest appearance since apologizing and exiting his lyrical duel with Kendrick Lamar isn't striking the right chord with fans ... even though he's riding rap's hottest wave at the moment!!!

On Friday, Cash Cobain released his new "sexy drill" single, "Grippy" with a rare Cole feature on what's really just an updated version of CC's 2023 track "Dunk Contest."

Sources close to the song's production tell us Cole DM'd Cash to hop on the song, and the rest is now history.

Cole avoids all references to his abbreviated K. Dot beef with playful lyrics -- "I call her that 'cause it's grippy/She thinkin' it hip, she a hippie/And she thinkin' of lips, she gon' lick me" and "Believe it or not likе Ripley's/She said she was gay until I slayed/Now she's strictly dickly!"

Fans didn't find it cool that Cole dumbed down his lyrics -- even if it was for the sexy drill cause., and gave him an earful on social media .. where the consensus is Kendrick is still in his head.

j cole can’t be normal about lgbt people to save his life https://t.co/INwd5OeB0U — deji (@arcadeji) May 24, 2024 @arcadeji

Cole also got flak for a line that appeared to be yet another dig at the LGBTQ community ... 2024 has been one backfire after another for the North Carolina rapper.

Play video content TMZ.com