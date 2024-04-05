J. Cole Accused of Transphobic Lyrics Amid Kendrick Lamar Rap Battle

J. Cole's rap battle with Kendrick Lamar might bring some new heat for the Dreamvillain, who's now being accused of dropping transphobic lyrics in his clap back at Kendrick.

Cole bombs K Dot on "7 Minute Drill," the last track of "Might Delete Later" ... the surprise album he dropped Friday -- but fans are also dissecting his bars on the track, "Pi."

Without warning Cole targeted a rapper who dropped a trash album, and spit the damning lyrics ... "They plead the fifth, I'm seeing hints of a trans fella/In cancel culture's vicinity, he's no killer, trust me/Beneath his chosen identity, there is still a pussy, period.”

There's no overt mention of Kendrick on "Pi" ... but there's no doubt about his target on "7 Minute Drill," which labels Kendrick's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" album tragic -- and many fans think that attack is also based in trans hate.

We previously reported how 'Mr. Morale' highlighted Kendrick owning up to past ignorance on the track "Auntie Diaries," which finds the Compton rapper opening up about accepting a trans relative.

Fans think Cole still has some growing to do, and let him have it on social media ... letting him know his "Pi" lyrics are "lazy, bigoted nonsense."