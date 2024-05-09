J. Cole Surfaces On Tranquil Beach Amid Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

J. Cole caught a little flak for bowing out his Kendrick Lamar battle ... but fans have been joking he's probably on a beach chillin' amid all this ... and turns out, they're half right!!!

A TikTok user named Lale says she randomly bumped into Cole at the beach on Tuesday this week and she even posted a pic of them together for evidence. Sure enough, it looks like Cole.

Lale fielded various questions from her Cole encounter in the comments ... she had gone to the beach to clear her head when she spotted the elusive rap star.

According to Lale, she enjoyed a 30-minute convo with Cole revealing he was working on his new album -- he was equipped with headphones and a laptop computer after all -- and also apparently shared his disdain for beef with her.

J. Cole apologizes to Kendrick Lamar for the diss



My boy being the bigger person 👏👏

Cole apologized for his "7 Minute Drill" K. Dot diss at his Dreamville Festival and sentiments have since changed since he stepped away.

Even without Cole's participation, Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap beef is already a thing of legends ... a massive data dive has been collected for its Wikipedia page and will likely turn into a school subject down the line.