Diddy's Former Media Co. Revolt 'Disturbed' by Cassie Beating Video

Diddy's former employees at Revolt, the media company he co-founded, are reacting to the horrific video of him assaulting Cassie.

The company posted a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent video circulation of our former chairman, Sean "Diddy" Combs,”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It added, "Even with his recent separation from REVOLT, it is still our duty to address this matter, and recognize the direct impact it has on our staff, our audience, and the culture we represent."

Diddy co-founded Revolt, with Andy Schuon in 2013, and the company now says it “stands in solidarity" with all victims of domestic abuse.

While the statement made no mention of Cassie by name, it's worth noting it was her November sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy that prompted him to step down last year as Chairman of Revolt.

Play video content TMZ Studios

At the time, there were rumblings that many employees, who believed Cassie's allegations, were unhappy about the company's association with Diddy.

A 2016 video shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an altercation that matches some allegations in now-settled lawsuit https://t.co/fYUQ2z2MYN — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024 @CNN

The March 2016 hotel surveillance video shows Diddy in a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank ... before snatching her by the neck and slamming her to the ground, kicking her and dragging her.

Play video content