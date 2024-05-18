Cassie Photos Show Injuries at Film Premiere Days After Diddy Assault

Diddy's ex Cassie seemed to be sporting bodily injuries as they attended a glitzy L.A. film premiere just 2 days after his now-notorious 2016 beatdown of her that was captured on hotel surveillance cameras.

Check out these images from March 7, 2016 ... Diddy and Cassie were dressed to the nines while posing for pics on the red carpet for the opening of a movie she starred in called "The Perfect Match."

Like any normal couple, they were standing side by side and holding hands, but a closer look at Cassie's extremities showed well-hidden signs of what had happened to her -- although heavily covered by makeup, there were faint marks and bruises on Cassie's arms and legs.

While we can't be sure what caused those marks -- it's not a giant leap to connect it to the security video of Diddy savagely assaulting Cassie in L.A.'s InterContinental Hotel days earlier. Judging from the sheer brutality, it wouldn't be a stretch to think Cassie's wounds came from that attack.

CNN aired the shocking video Friday, and it clearly captured Diddy committing various violent acts.

The music mogul was seen with a towel around his waist running after Cassie, who had fled their hotel room moments before.

Diddy caught up with Cassie at the elevator bank and knocked her to the ground. He then wildly kicked her and dragged her through the hallway before throwing a vase at her.

As you know ... Cassie and Diddy started dating in 2007 and their on-again, off-again relationship lasted until 2019 when they officially called it quits.

Then in November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy with stunning claims of rape and human trafficking, as well as a detailed account of the InterContinental thrashing. But Diddy quickly settled the suit with Cassie without admitting guilt.

Play video content TMZ Studios