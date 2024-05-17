Diddy Outcast by 50 Cent, Bobby Shmurda and More Over Cassie Assault Video

Public distancing from Diddy is in full swing in the hip hop community as artists watch the brutal footage of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura ... and some are calling for his head.

50 Cent didn't react with his usual jokes this time around, but tossed a sarcastic jab at Diddy's legal counsel for their inevitable defense of their client ... quipping the entire saga gave him "Maury vibes."

The G-Unit rapper previously announced he's putting together his own Diddy documentary ... so, he's not only watching this from his usual vantage point -- as social media troll supreme -- but also as a producer.

Play video content

A pissed-off Bobby Shmurda ripped Diddy for not showing restraint on Cassie, regardless of what sparked the 2016 incident in the hallway of the L.A. InterContinental Hotel.

The video, obtained by CNN, shows Diddy chasing Cassie as she flees to the elevators, trying to get away. He slams her to the ground, stomping and pulling her hair.

Bobby points out the obvious -- Diddy's immense wealth and success is no excuse for the behavior seen in the video.

Play video content

Blueface and The Game's manager Wack 100 is also enraged by the Cassie clip, and verbally ripped into Diddy ... and called for prison inmates to physically rape him should he ever get locked up.

Wack vowed to push for Diddy to be pushed out of the culture for good!!!

Grammy Award-winning singer Johntá Austin matched Wack's energy and Safaree said the Diddy video left him triggered from childhood, although he didn't specify as to how.

On the flip side, The Neighborhood Talk captured several high-profile supporters when it reposted Diddy's cryptic "Time will tell" caption earlier this week.