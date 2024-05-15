50 Cent Teases Jay-Z Over Diddy, Roc Nation Brunch: 'He in Hibernation'

50 Cent seems bored with the lack of Diddy headlines since the federal raids, so he's switching up his daily quota of petty for another of his favorite targets ... Jay-Z.

Perhaps, attempting to reignite their rivalry, 50 slapped an unflattering super close-up pic of Jay on IG Wednesday, and jabbed at him with an unsubstantiated wild theory -- that Diddy's legal trouble is the real reason Jay shuttered the annual Roc Nation brunch on Grammy weekend.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He laid it out in his caption ... "Jay in hibernation he ain’t coming outside till this shit with puff blow over, no brunch, no lunch, No dinner. LOL 😆 IM ALL YOU GOT IM OUTSIDE!"

Roc Nation canceled this year's shindig right before the Grammy Awards without offering a specific reason.

That would've been about a month after a slew of lawsuits were filed against Diddy ... in the wake of Cassie's bombshell suit, which was almost immediately settled.

One major hole in 50's troll job, of course, is that Jay has no involvement whatsoever in Diddy's legal issues.

It is true that Diddy typically attends the Roc Nation brunch, though.

The record books will show the multi-billion dollar hip hop trio -- Jay, 50 Cent and Diddy -- were once cool enough to collab for a hit record on 2007's "I Get Money (Forbes Remix)" ... but 50's been on the "It's Just Big Me" train long before Kendrick Lamar screamed it.