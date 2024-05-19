Diddy Spotted For First Time Since Release of Cassie Hotel Video

Diddy isn't hiding from cameras in the wake of the Cassie video – if anything, he's making a point to be out in public ... stepping out into the wild and seemingly telegraphing a few things, if these pics are any indication.

The rap mogul looked unbothered as he smoked a cigar while taking a leisurely stroll through his Miami neighborhood Sunday. Dressed in an all-white outfit and wearing a medallion -- which featured a childhood photo of himself and his father -- Diddy appeared to be signaling something with his look ... although, he stayed mum when he ran into photogs.

Play video content BACKGRID

Instead, the rapper offered up a one word response, "Love" ... which he supported by making the shape of the letter "L" with his hand. Hard to say for sure what he's trying to communicate – but on its face, he's showing that he ain't ducking out of the spotlight ... even at this point, with many in the public having turned on him.

Mind you ... this is the first time Diddy has been seen in public since the release of the 2016 hotel security footage, which showed Puff beating on his ex – something he addressed this weekend as well in an apology video.

Cassie's lawyer called BS on Diddy's mea culpa, slamming the video as self-serving.

Diddy is facing lots of other allegations in several different civil lawsuits ... but has vehemently denied those claims and maintained his innocence. His lawyer also blasted the March raids on Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles as a "witch hunt" ... noting the rapper was never detained by authorities.

Play video content TMZ Studios