Cassie's Lawyer Slams Diddy's Apology Over 2016 Assault Video

Cassie's legal team is crapping on Diddy's apology over the leaked 2016 video that shows him assaulting her -- calling him a hypocrite ... and suggesting he misled the public.

One of Cassie's lawyers, Meredith Firetog, issued a statement Sunday -- saying, "Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt."

She adds, "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday." Of course, she's referencing Diddy's strong denial in December ... this after he'd been sued by yet another accuser, post-Cassie.

At the time, he wrote in part ... "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Now, Firetog says that statement rings hollow -- with her adding, "That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

As we reported ... Diddy's apology video noted he was at rock bottom during this time, and says he went to therapy and rehab to get professional help to work on his own issues.

Diddy also said he wasn't offering any excuses for his behavior at the time -- noting he was disgusted with himself then, just as he is now. He said he's working on becoming a better man each day, and that he isn't asking for forgiveness ... finally saying, he's truly sorry.

As everyone knows ... Cassie leveled not just this accusation against Diddy in her lawsuit, but several others -- and he denied those in November when she first filed. They settled the suit almost instantaneously. Diddy and Cassie continued to date after the 2016 incident too.