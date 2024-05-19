Kristin Chenoweth Is Praying for Diddy, Shares Own Abuse Experience

Kristin Chenoweth is weighing in on the Diddy-Cassie saga – and somewhat surprisingly ... she says she's praying for the guy, noting this chapter hits close to home for her.

The actress spoke out on the 2016 video making the rounds – which shows Diddy beating on Cassie – and says she has her own reasons for being rattled by the footage ... which is why she admitted to her X followers that he's in her thoughts.

The comment raised alarms among her fans, who asked for more insight into her cryptic response -- while some were quick to slam her for seemingly empathizing with him. However, she quickly clarified, revealing she's actually a survivor of domestic abuse herself -- which is why she felt compelled to comment.

Kristin wrote ... "Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go. Several years ago i was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand i deserved better."

She adds, "I was deeply injured physically and spiritually. The only thing i knew to do when i got out was pray. Pray for myself. Pray for him as he grew up abused. So. There yall go."

While KC didn't name any names, she did say the abuse was the "lowest" she's been in her life ... admitting it's been hard to forgive her abuser. Still, she decided to come forward in the hopes that her story may be able to help someone going through a similar thing.