Drake Loses $565K Wager on Tyson Fury Boxing Match

Drake's losses are coming at a fast and furious clip -- the embattled rapper/sports gambler put more than half a million down for Tyson Fury to win his boxing match ... and, he did not.

It's debatable who's in more pain this morning ... Drake or Tyson, after the boxer lost to Oleksandr Usyk by a split decision Saturday night in Saudia Arabia. Prior to the bout, Drake posted his $565,000 wager backing Tyson, and IF he'd won ... Drake would've won $1 million.

Shoulda woulda coulda ... the massive financial blow has fans buzzing about the ol' "Drake curse" in the sports world.

He's previously lost a six-figure sum when Anthony Joshua knocked Francis Ngannou, another $700K after Dricus Du Plessis beat Sean Strickland at UFC 297, $550K on Israel Adesanya's loss to Strickland ... and $890K betting Logan Paul would knock out Dillon Danis.

Usyk is now the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champ in 24 years -- he already had the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, and he added Fury's WBC belt with the victory. Impressive for the Ukrainian champ, painful for Drake.

Of course, the gambling "L" comes immediately on the heels of his biggest professional "L" -- the beef with Kendrick Lamar. After both artists dropped a flurry of diss tracks 2 weeks ago ... the dust has settled, and fans and industry heads almost unanimously declared Kendrick the winner.

While the lyrical feud has stopped, Drake's had to cope with fallout at his Toronto mansion ... where a security guard was shot in the chest, and multiple trespassers have been arrested.

