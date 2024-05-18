Tyson Fury Says Title Fight Vs. Usyk Is As Big As Wilder, Klitschko Bouts

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tyson Fury's a superstar, and his career's been one big fight after another ... but none bigger than Saturday's scrap with Oleksandr Usyk, according to The Gypsy King himself!

35-year-old Fury joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weeknights on FS1) -- along with his 12-year-old son Prince John James -- where he talked about the magnitude of the bout.

"It's definitely up there with the big ones," Fury said, continuing, "The second Wilder fighter when we were both champions, both undefeated, he was 43-0 with 42 KOs. I was 30-0. The Klitschko fight, that was a big one for me. But this is equally as big."

"We're in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with all the belts on the line. The biggest fight this century. The first time this century there will be an undisputed champion crowned. So it's all to look forward to."

Of course, Fury, in November 2015, an up-and-coming undefeated challenger in his mid-20s at the time, beat champion Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision, despite WK being a huge favorite.

Years later, and after establishing himself as one of the best fighters in the world, Tyson faced Deontay Wilder in one of the best trilogies in boxing history (first fight ruled a draw, Fury won the second and third bout).

We also asked Tyson about his legacy ... and the importance of being an undisputed champ.

"I'm not interested in legacies and being the best ever or not. I'm just interested in living for today, and living for now, and what's in front of me Saturday night is Usyk. Even after that, I'm not really interested in what people have got to say, whether they want to rank me or don't rank me or whatever. It doesn't really mean much to me at all," Fury told us.

"What I want to be known as is a good parent when I'm finished. I wouldn't want to be known as a boxer. I want to be known as a good father, a good husband, and a good son. That's a treat to me. Boxing is like a job. Whether I was good or bad at my job, I made a s*** ton of money at it. I'm providing for my kids and that's what it's about as a father."

Family is obviously super important for Tyson ... so we also asked him what it means for him to have his son by his side.