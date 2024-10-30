Cash Cobain Laughs Off 'Grippy' Criticism He and J. Cole Got, Eyes 50 Cent Blueprint

Fans Need To Ease Up On J. Cole - And ME TOO!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Cash Cobain is laughing off top-level trolling he and J. Cole faced after dropping their "Grippy" collab this year -- can't a couple rappers kid around in the studio anymore?!? 😫

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Mr. Sexy Drill himself at Kings Theatre for the I Will Graduate Day Awards in NYC on Tuesday, and Cash gave us the skinny on how the song came about.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

He and Cole had a phone conversation about keeping things light and fun, and "Grippy" was the end result.

The Internet had fun alright -- at Cole and Cash's expense ... the Bronx rapper sees the comments and tells the fans to chill!!! It's all good, though.

Cash tells us he's bossing up for 2025 -- he's not featured on enough of his peers' hit albums and wants to change that, immediately!!! As fate would have it, Cole is supposed to be dropping his "The Fall Off" album soon.

Cash says the hip hop game needs to feel his presence ... and he also admired 50 Cent for being in the position to tell any presidential candidate to keep the money!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

50 says he rejected Donald Trump's $3 million rally performance offer because siding with political or religious views is what caused Kanye West's downfall.