50 Cent Turned Down $3M to Perform at Donald Trump MSG Rally, He Claims

... Don't Want To End Up Like Ye In Japan!!!

50 Cent says he declined to take the $3 million Donald Trump offered him to perform at his Puerto Rico-slandering Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend ... politics aren't on brand for him!!!

The G-Unit General graced "The Breakfast Club" Tuesday to promote his upcoming Las Vegas residency and revealed Team Trump wanted him to come out and perform -- preferably his "Many Men" track Trump unofficially adopted after the assassination attempt on his life in July.

We know that pleases "Many Men" producer Darrell "Digga" Branch ... who was totally prepared to take legal action to prevent Trump from campaigning with the song!!!

50 half-joked politics terrify him ... but was fully serious explaining he dislikes how there's always someone disagreeing with your position, no matter how passionate you are about the topic.

He used Kanye West -- and his new life in Japan -- as an unfortunate example ... Ye infamously started spilling his mind on religion and politics ... and the downfall came shortly after!!!

50 was probably wise to skip the Trump event ... so he wouldn't be grouped in with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's comments that Puerto Rico doubles as a trash bin!!!