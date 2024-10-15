50 Cent Lands First-Ever Las Vegas Residency, Making Millions

50 Cent is officially heading to Sin City for his first-ever residency, and he’s cashing in big time for the gig ... TMZ has learned.

Vegas sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the rap mogul has locked down a massive $15 million deal for a series of 6 shows at PH Live inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

We're told the residency is set to kick off in December 2025, with one of the performances being an exclusive New Year’s Eve celebration presented by 50 Cent’s own Sire Spirits brand.

The residency, dubbed "50 Cent: In Da Club," will be unlike anything he’s ever done before and we're told fans can expect a fresh experience while still hearing all their favorite hits from Fifty, including classics "In Da Club," "Candy Shop," and "21 Questions."